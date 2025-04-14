Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire actor John Simm has a new TV series set to come out this year and below is everything we know so far.

John Simm, who grew up in various places across Lancashire, including Blackpool, Burnley, Colne and Nelson, is an actor known for a whole variety of TV and film roles.

The 54-year-old’s latest TV work, the crime drama Grace, has proven to be a particular hit with audiences and its fifth series is currently airing on ITV.

Also coming this year however is a whole new thriller starring former Blackpool and The Fylde College student John called ‘I, Jack Wright’.

Find out all about John’s upcoming project below.

John Simm pictured in I, Jack Wright as Gray Wright. Credit: UKTV | UKTV

What is it about?

UKTV promises that I, Jack Wright is a propulsive, darkly comic and moving murder mystery family drama which offers many twists and turns as one family deals with treachery and hidden agendas from all involved.

The synopsis from UKTV says: "Jack Wright is a powerful and successful businessman, who leaves his family in disarray when they learn of his suicide.

“When the provisions of Jack’s final will and testament are made known, his third wife, Sally, and two sons, Gray (played by John Simm) and John, are shocked to discover they have been largely cut out of Jack’s enormous fortune.

“As DCI Morgan (Lloyd) and DC Jones (Kingsman) delve further into the case, they realise Jack’s cause of death was in fact murder.

“Their sights turn to the Wright family, where the mother of all feuds is beginning.

“As each family member becomes more reckless and desperate in their bid to own a piece of Jack’s legacy, dark secrets and resentments are revealed with explosive consequences.”

Who else stars in it?

Trevor Eve (Waking the Dead, Shoestrings and A Discovery of Witches) plays Gray’s dad, Jack Wright. Nikki Amuka-Bird (Knock at the Cabin, Persuasion and Avenue 5) plays Jack’s third wife Sally Wright and Daniel Rigby (Eric and Ernie, The Witchfinder and Flowers) play Jack’s younger son John Wright.

I, Jack Wright also stars Liz Kingsman (Borderline) as DC Katie Jones, Harry Lloyd (Robin Hood) as DCI Hector, Morgan Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (The Serpenet) as Emily Wright, Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack) as Rose Wright Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education) as Laura Johnstone, Zoë Tapper (Grace) as Georgia Wright, James Fleet (Bridgerton) as Bobby, Sabrina Bartlett (The Larkins) as Bella and Percelle Ascott (Wizards vs Aliens) as Reuben.

When will it be released?

It was confirmed in February that I, Jack Wright will air on Alibi in “early 2025” but no set date had been shared.

Last week however it was confirmed the thriller starts on Wednesday, April 23 at 9pm.

The brand-new series is written by Chris Lang (Unforgotten, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe) and produced by Federation Stories.