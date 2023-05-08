We all have our own favourite Wetherspoons pub for a cheap meal and a pint – how does your local compare to others?

Whetherspoons pubs come in all shapes and sizes – but we all know what the menu is serving up. Whether you’re looking for a full English breakfast, fish and chips, a mixed grill, or a drink at an affordable price, the pub giant is a popular choice for many.

The national pub company owns almost 900 venues across the UK and Ireland, including two in Preston, one in Chorley and one in Leyland.

The decision of where to go can be a difficult one to make, and for that reason we have ranked the pubs from best to worst rated, based on how Google users have reviewed each branch.

An average score is given for each place in marks out of five. How does your favourite Spoons compare?

1 . 2.The Poulton Elk The Poulton Elk, on Hardhorn Road, Poulton, has a 4.3 rating according to 2,200 Google reviews Photo: BEG Photo Sales

2 . 3. The Jolly Tars The Jolly Tars, on Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, has a 4.2 rating, from 2,400 reviews Photo: BEG Photo Sales

3 . 4. The Albert and the Lion The Albert and the Lion has a rating of 4.1, according to 7,100 reviews Photo: BEG Photo Sales

4 . 5. The Thomas Drummond The Thomas Drummond on London Street, Fleetwood, has a 4.1 rating, with 1,405 reviews Photo: BEG Photo Sales

