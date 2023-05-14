Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Resort celebrated at a massive viewing party at Viva Blackpool - are you in our gallery?
Hundreds of Eurovision fans cheered and waved their flags at a packed-out celebration event at Viva Blackpool.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 14th May 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 12:32 BST
The showbar on Church Street was packed to the rafters with ‘flag-waving fillies’, all cheering on their favourite countries in style.
There was special cause for celebration, as this year’s Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool.
And Miss Rory, the host, said the sell-out event felt like a New Years Eve party.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery?
