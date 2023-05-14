News you can trust since 1873
Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Resort celebrated at a massive viewing party at Viva Blackpool - are you in our gallery?

Hundreds of Eurovision fans cheered and waved their flags at a packed-out celebration event at Viva Blackpool.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 14th May 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 12:32 BST

The showbar on Church Street was packed to the rafters with ‘flag-waving fillies’, all cheering on their favourite countries in style.

There was special cause for celebration, as this year’s Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool.

And Miss Rory, the host, said the sell-out event felt like a New Years Eve party.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The massive Eurovision party at Viva Blackpool

The massive Eurovision party at Viva Blackpool

The massive Eurovision party at Viva Blackpool

The massive Eurovision party at Viva Blackpool

The massive Eurovision party at Viva Blackpool

The massive Eurovision party at Viva Blackpool

The massive Eurovision party at Viva Blackpool

The massive Eurovision party at Viva Blackpool

