Preston Bus driver Kevin Halstead with partner Josephine Jones, after winning £2,302,668 in March 2010

EuroMillions: Here are Lancashire's biggest lottery winners over the years following £184m prize claim

A single UK ticket holder has claimed a £184m EuroMillions prize, the country’s biggest ever National Lottery jackpot.

By Jon Peake
Friday, 13th May 2022, 10:32 am
Updated Friday, 13th May 2022, 10:58 am

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29, plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.

The winner is set to receive the biggest ever UK lottery prize of £184,262,899.10.

The winner joins – or rather exceeds – the ranks of 6,300 new millionaires created by the National Lottery.

Lancashire has had its fair share of winners over the years, though none of that magnitude, here are some of the biggest winners:

1. Karl Crompton

Karl Crompton, from Blackpool, was working as a salesman in Comet when he landed £10,903,198 in May 1996

Photo: jpi

2. Denise Scarr and husband Robert

Denise Scarr and husband Robert celebrate winning £6,311,254 in April 2015

Photo: jpi

3. David Russell

David Russell (centre), a baker at Chorleys Tesco store, picked up a £4,128,013 fortune in February 2002

Photo: jpi

4. Colin Bradley

Milkman Colin Bradley, of Preesall, with wife Pauline after scooping £1.4m on the lottery in 2005

Photo: jpi

