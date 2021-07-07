Euro 2020 - Pubs and bars across Fylde coast expect another bumper evening for England game

As Gareth Southgate’s men take on Denmark at Wembley, thousands of pints will be poured across Blackpool and further afield, providing a cash injection for many businessess that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Landlords have been happy with the boost in trade and are hoping for the squad to make it through to the final on Sunday.

Robert Wynne, owner of the Rose and Crown, West Coast Rock Cafe and Brew Room in the town centre, said he was looking forward to the game and said England’s success has provided a much-needed “win” for Blackpool businesses.

Amy Hacking and Amie Rutherford from the Layton Institute

He said: “It really is a great boost for many across the Fylde coast.

“We were extremely busy with the football in the Brew Room and the Rose and Crown so it really is a great bonus and boost.

“It is a one-off and what Blackpool businesses need is a good steady trade of people coming in and get the resort back to where it was but this is a great start.

“The only frustrating part is realising how much more of a boost it would have been if it had come two weeks later when we’re able to open properly.

“We’re still restricted on how many people we can let in and everyone has to be sat down and do table service.

“But there is nothing negative about how we have been getting on and, Murphy’s law, if full restrictions were lifted previously, we might have crashed out the Euros!”

Peter Clark, who runs the upmarket Stocks and Shilling pub in Poulton, echoed Robert’s view on restrictions but said it has been good for businesses.

He said: “The only shame is the social distancing aspect so it has been fantastic but could have been better.

“It’s obviously difficult sitting everyone down for a football match and the waiter service is a nightmare especially, but I think everyone has done well with how far England have progressed and let’s hope they can make it to the final.”

Around 350 fans are expected to descend on a fully booked screening zone at the Newton Arms tonight, where manager Aaron Johnson, left and his team have just the ticket for a full blown football party.

The pub in Staining Road has been sponsored by Carling and its outside space will be once again decked out with big screens and even confetti cannons for those highly anticipated goals. Aaron is predicting a 2-1 victory.

He said: “We have been absolutely inundated with bookings even up to today. People have been asking but we are sold out and the Euros have just given that bit extra for the hospitality industry when we really needed it.

“It’s also given us a chance to do something special. Being supported by Carling has been fantastic. We’ve got a pre-match DJ for the build up, the decorations, and it’s all about creating an enjoyable football experience for this occasion for fans but also families in a safe and managed environment.

“We need customers to have that confidence to come back into crowded spaces again like pubs and restaurants but to have that security too. The tables have been free to book but England’s success has provided a trade we wouldn’t have had.

“It is a dream and I only hope we can go on to win it.”

Denise Brough, spokesman for the Layton Institute said: "We are so excited that England have made it through this far, it’s awe inspiring and with the support of the fans hopefully they can go on and win.

"It’s hoped for an spine tingling atmosphere in The Layton at 8pm kick off.

"It feels fantastic that fans can watch the game, just what everybody needs to lift the spirits and I don't mean just behind the bar! Come on England."

Captain Harry Kane will be leading his team onto home turf this evening for the kick off at 8pm against Denmark.

The winner will be playing against either Spain or Italy at Wembley on Sunday for a chance of lifting the trophy.