Euro 2020: No Blackpool fan zone planned for England games despite consultation

The Three Lions have progressed through to the quarter finals of the competition and will face Ukraine on Saturday but fans will have to make their way to pubs and venues in the resort rather than a dedicated fan zone.

A fan zone has been popular, as well as lucrative, in Preston with all of the England games being shown on a large screen at the city's Flag Market.

Tickets for this Saturday's match sold out in less than five minutes on Wednesday morning with 500 people expected to attend across 90 tables.

Fans celebrating at The No3 Wine & Sports Bar on Devonshire Road last month

However, officials at Blackpool Council said they were 'mindful' for resort businesses to benefit from the games following the Covid-19 pandemic, despite a fan zone being considered.

A spokesman for the council said: "We explored the possibility of doing something for the Euros but after consultation with police and given the delay in the further easing of restrictions, decided not to go ahead for this particular tournament.

"We are also mindful that a number of pubs and venues in the resort are showing the Euros and we want them to be able to benefit from any additional business during this key recovery period."

When asked if the council may consider a fan zone for future tournaments, it would not give a definitive answer but said options were available.