Euro 2020: 28 pictures as Blackpool football fans celebrate England's victory over the Czech Republic
Do you recognise anyone watching the England v Czech Republic match in Blackpool last night.
We sent our photographer to snap fans cheering, drinking and enjoying themselves during the game in The Newton Arms.
Gareth Southgate's men beat the Czechs 1-0 at Wembley thanks to a Raheem Sterling goal, which means England have finished top of their group and will play the runners-up of Group F at Wembley on Tuesday, 29 June at 5pm.
England boss Gareth Southgate said after the game: "I thought there were a lot of positives in the performance both individual and collectively.
"It was one of those nights where we said to the players there was a bit more freedom because the consequence of a draw or a loss wasn't fatal, so hopefully a bit less pressure for them to play which is rare in a tournament."
These were the scenes during last night's game.