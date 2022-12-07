"Erratic driving", no insurance, and positive drug tests: Lancashire's roads this week

Officers from Lancashire’s Road Policing team have been eagle-eyed this week.
On two occasions while dealing with a road offence, they have spotted another crime being comitted in the same location.
They have managed to stop a raft of drivers who have no licence, insurance, MOT, and one driving on false plates.
Officers have also been carrying out festive drink-drive check points throughout the county.
1. Six penalty points
After stopping a vehicle for no insurance in Ford Street, Colne, metres away officers also pulled over this Mercedes.
Initially the driver claimed to have a traders policy before confirming there was no insurance in place.
They were fined £300 and given six penalty points.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Late exit
The driver of this 4x4 vehicle was stopped after he made a late exit dive onto the M61 causing the blue van to brake.
He then pulled across the solid white lines, almost colliding with another vehicle.
The driver was reported as he already had 10 points on his licence.
Photo: Lancashire Police
3. No insurance
The driver of this vehicle was stopped in Ford Street, Colne by police patrols.
The driver was not named on the insurance policy and they were reported for no insurance. The registered keeper was also reported for permitting no insurance.
Photo: Lancashire Police
4. Vehicle seized
This vehicle was found on the M55 with no insurance or MOT. The driver stated the policy was cancelled and the MOT was booked for teh following week, which resulted in vehicle being siezed and driver reported for both offences.
Photo: Lancs Police