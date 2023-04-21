105th birthday of veteran Ernest Horsfall at Blackpool Airport

Ernest Horsfall, who has seen 27 Prime Ministers and five British monarchs in his lifetime, said he was 'surprised and amazed;' at how many people wrote to him.

He was also surprised with a fly-past at Blackpool Airport by one of the last aircraft he inspected as part of an engineering passion he continued until two years ago.

He was welcomed to the airport by an ex-Army piper.

FILE PHOTO - Ernie (L) with a French plane designer in 1980.

Campaign

He was showered with cards from generous well-wishers after the Royal British Legion called for the brave ex-servicemen to be honoured for his landmark birthday.

After opening all his cards, he said he was looking forward to spending time with his girlfriend Margaret, 63, who flew in fro Iceland to be with him on his special day.

Ernest Horsfall, a World War Two Lancashire veteran, photographed surrounded in some of his birthday cards at his friends home in Blackburn ahead of his 105th on April 21.

Speaking from Brooklands care home in Black Bull Lane, Ernest said: “I say thank you to you all.

"I’m utterly surprised and amazed at the number of greeting cards that came my way."

Ernest’s story

Ernest was born in Bradford in 1918, three weeks after the RAF was formed.

105th birthday of veteran Ernest Horsfall at Blackpool Airport

He was married for 57 years and had a son and a sister, but they have both now died.

The ex-staff sergeant served with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) from 1940 to 1946, before settling in Preston where he worked for Vauxhall Motors.

During the war he served in London during the blitz before joining the Allied campaign in North Africa, then went to Italy to maintain Allied tanks, directing 23 Italian civilian mechanics.

He said he still has vivid memories of serving with the Army Ordnance Corps in London in 1940 and feels lucky to have survived the conflict.

105th birthday of veteran Ernest Horsfall at Blackpool Airport

He said: “There would be swarms of Nazi bombers flying overhead all night and I knew many people that were injured or worse.

“On one occasion, our guard room was hit and six of my pals were killed, I was just lucky it wasn’t my duty that night.”

Flying

Remarkably, Ernest went on to take flying lessons at 43 and was a private pilot until the age of 93 when he couldn’t get insured. He maintained aircraft until he was 101.

And after turning 105, he said the key to his longevity was remaining as “happy as you can”.

He said: “The secret to a long life is to keep living as happy as you can and keep a straight mind.”

105th birthday of veteran Ernest Horsfall at Blackpool Airport

King and Prime Minister

Among those sending birthday cards were King Charles and Prime Minsister Rishi Sunak.

He has met several statesmen during his life, but said he particularly enjoyed chatting with Boris Johnson, who he’s met on three occasions.

He said: “I thought Boris Johnson was remarkable because he took so much time with me. In all, I’ve had about three visits, knee to knee, with Boris.”

"Never be forgotten”

Rachel Venables, membership engagement manager for the Royal British Legion, which launched the card appeal, said the sacrifices of servicemen like Ernest would “never be forgotten”.

She said: “The Second World War generation is inevitably diminishing, but occasions like this are an opportunity for the RBL to remind everyone that their service and sacrifice means something and will never be forgotten.

“Bringing the community together has always been a strength of the Royal British Legion and our branch network creates connections in local communities, playing a vital role in reaching those veterans who need us the most.”

In November 2019, Ernest received an emotional VIP send-off from Preston Railway Station on his way to take part in the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance in London.

Ernest was one of only 44 World War Two veterans to take to the stage during the Festival at the Royal Albert Hall.

"Staggered”

Ernest’s friend, Terry Cook, said they were "staggered" by the response to his birthday card appeal.

He said: “We are delighted that the RBL has recognised Ernest’s wonderful career and remarkable longevity, and we have been staggered by the response, he is a very modest man, but he has been overwhelmed at this level of recognition.”

105th birthday of veteran Ernest Horsfall at Blackpool Airport