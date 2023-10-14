Campaigners on the Fylde coast staged a ‘poo protest’ to raise concerns that untreated sewage is being pumped into the Irish Sea on ‘a regular basis’.

A large group of protesters, some of them holding ‘poo’ placards and wearing ‘poo’ costumes, gathered on the beach near the Marine Hall in Fleetwood today (October 14) to make their point.

The gathering was coordinated by a Fleetwood-based group called the Big Swim Team as part of the wider Surfers Against Sewage campaign.

Also in attendance were Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP, Paul Maynard, local Labour politicians and members of the Healthier Fleetwood group.

Protesters make their point on Fleetwood beach

The Big Swim Team is headed by ex-serviceman and keen sportsman Adam Diver, of Fleetwood who, in May this year, successfully became the first person to swim from the British mainland to the Isle of Man.

During training for that challenge, he says he became aware of untreated sewage in the sea and says he subsequently discovered the alarming extent of the problem and how regularly it was occurring.

He said: “We have been using an app called Safer Seas which sends out alerts of when there is an untreated sewage spill in our seas.

Adam Diver interviewed during his Isle of Man swim in May

"The worrying thing is that it is happening on a regular basis, not just off Fleetwood but across the whole Fylde coast – Lytham, St Annes, Blackpool, Bipsham and Cleveleys.

"Our aim is to try and work with the water authority in our area, United Utilities, so that they can bring about the necessary measures to stop this happening.

“It is totally unacceptable and needs to stop as soon as possible.”

Mr Diver said concerns over the untreated sewage was having a detrimental impact on Fleetwood.

He said: “Dog walkers are becoming more reluctant to go on the beach, many swimmers don’t want to go in any more and there is becoming a lower footfall coming into Fleetwood, which impacts on local businesses.”

There was a particularly high profile spillage in June which culminated in swimmers being advised by the Environment Agency not to swim in the sea across the whole of the Fylde coast.

United Utilities (UU) said in a statement at the time: “United Utilities is carrying out urgent repair work to a burst pipe which carries water after it has been treated and cleaned from Fleetwood wastewater treatment works to the sea.

"The treatment works is currently running at a reduced rate while engineers plan and carry out the repair work to the pipe which lies nine metres underground.

