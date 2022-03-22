The five members of Stalmine-with-Staynall Parish Council, who resigned after a meeting in Stalmine village hall last Tuesday, have since blasted Wyre Council in a blistering letter to chief executive Garry Payne, citing a ‘lack of enforcement and inconsistencies.'

The letter states: “We currently have developments and businesses operating outside planning consent, and some with no planning permission at all.

"The lack of enforcement and inconsistencies displayed by the local planning authority could lead our residents to think that the process is corrupt.”

It continues: “Anecdotal evidence from several sources indicates that planning applicants are not concerned about conditions being imposed as there is a widespread belief Wyre Council will not enforce conditions and will agree to re-application or retrospective applications instead of enforcement.

“As consultee to planning applications, the parish council has no confidence in Wyre Council planning department.

"Parishioners are being acutely affected by the inaction of Wyre Council and the planning process is being brought into disrepute.”

Explaining their resignations, they added: “Stalmine-with-Staynall Parish Council as a whole finds its position untenable.”

The letter is signed by parish councillors Terence Williams (Chair), Susan Pelham, Dianne Booth, Fiona Cardwell and Jean Wilson.

A Wyre Council spokesman said: “We always consult with local stakeholders when a new planning application is submitted to the council, including the parish council.

"However, the application must go through the planning process and ultimately, will be considered by our officers and/or elected councillors having regard to national and local planning policy and any other material considerations.

"If the case is that there has been a breach of planning control, we investigate all alleged breaches brought to our attention. Formal enforcement action is always a last resort and should never be automatically used whenever a breach of planning control is identified. In most cases matters can be resolved without formal action.