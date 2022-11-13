News you can trust since 1873
Enough is Enough cost of living protest held in Blackpool

An Enough is Enough protest and march took place on Saturday at the Comedy Carpet in Blackpool as people took a stand against the cost of living crisis.

By Emma Downey
3 minutes ago

The event, which was organised by the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Trades Union Council, is a UK wide campaign by trade unions and community organisations in a bid to fight the rising energy bills, food poverty and low wages.

One of the marchers told the Gazette they were also protesting about climate change and NHS problems: “The health service is falling apart. It clearly is not fit for purpose anymore. We want justice for the people of Blackpool and the whole country.”

1. Enough is Enough protest march at the Comedy Carpet

These Blackpool women have their say

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Enough is Enough protest march at the Comedy Carpet

Some of the protesters with their placards

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Enough is Enough protest march at the Comedy Carpet

One of the placards read: "Our Future in Our World"

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Enough is Enough protest march at the Comedy Carpet

The march was held at the Comedy Carpet and organised by the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Trades Union Council

Photo: Neil Cross

