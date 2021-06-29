England v Germany: Why Stanley Matthews was booed by England fans during 1935 game against Germany

Stanley Matthews with fellow Blackpool legend Stan Mortensen in October 1953

Matthews was needed after Ralph Birkett was unable to play due to injury.

The game against Germany at Tottenham’s White Hart Lane stadium was already a controversial event.

Only two years previous Adolf Hitler had been elected as Chancellor, and while there was a respect held for Hitler’s new policies amongst some people in England others were not so celebratory about Germany.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was demonstrated by the loud protests at the match.

Targeting the stadium a series of protestors from trade unionists to Jewish organisations demanded the match be cancelled, however it went ahead, and is memorable for the England players raising their hands in the air giving the Nazi salute.

Fans could cheer at the end after England beat the German side 3-0 however Matthews was one person not celebrating.

He was outplayed by his opposite number Reinhold Münzenberg in both attack and defence and he was jeered by England supporters.

He was also condemned by the press at the time for his performance.