Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The England football hero Geoff Hurst is heading to Lancashire next week for two nights of entertainment, below is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former footballer Geoff Hurst is holding two evening with events in Lancashire next week. | Getty Images

Why is Geoff Hurst heading to Lancashire?

Former footballer and football manager Geoff Hurst is hosting a series of ‘Evening with’ events across the country, two of which are taking place in Lancashire.

The World Cup Winner is back on the road again due to popular demand as his prrevious last year proved so succesfful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the night, 83-year-old Geoff will talk amusingly about his illustrious West Ham and England career whilst being interviewed by friend and agent Terry Baker from A1 Sporting Speakers.

When will Geoff be in Lancashire?

An Evening With Geoff Hurst is on at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Tuesday, February 18 with a show start time of 7:30pm.

The following night, he then travels south into Lancashire for a night at the Blackpool Grand Theatre on Wednesday, February 19.

This show too startys at 7:30pm

Can I still get tickets & how much are they?

Yes you can still get tickets for both nights.

Tickets for Geoff’s Lancaster show are available on the Lancaster Grand Theatre’s website here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standard tickets cost £29 each, VIP tickets cost £80 each or you can get a box for two adults for £70.

Blackpool tickets are then available from the Grand’s website here.

Standard tickets in Blackpool cost £34.50 and VIP tickets cost £85.

In both theatres, VIP ticket holders will have a chance to meet Geoff and have a photograph with him as well as receive an autograph per person .

The ‘VIP Meet and Greet’ event will start 30 Mins prior to the scheduled performance start time.