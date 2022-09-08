The new Prime Minister’s plan – announced today (Thursday September 8) includes a cap which will prevent the average annual family bill in Britain soaring past £2,500 for two years from this autumn.

But a similar deal for businesses will be for six months only.

The move – aimed at helping to alleviate the nation’s energy bills crisis - will save a typical home around £1,000 from October 1, when the current consumer price cap had been set to soar, according to official estimates..

While the the move has been broadly welcomed as a step in the right direction, some feel it hasn’t gone far enough.

At Shickers micropub on Waterloo Road, South Shore, Liam Johnston, who runs the bar with his dad Sean, said: “Any little help is better than nothing but it feels more like a gesture to me.

"It seems like they have been holding back to offer this kind of thing as soon as they elected a new Prime Minister, to make them seem like a knight in shining armour.

"Why couldn’t they have offered this sooner, and stopped people worrying?

Liz Truss has set out an emergency package costing tens of billions of pounds to help shield households and businesses from soaring energy prices.

"As a business we have been doing well, the customer base has grown, but for every profit we make it is being eaten up energy bills and lining the pocket of billionaires.”

He said last year the business was hit by a quarterly bill of £2,500, which they were later able to get reduced.

"I suppose a gesture is better than nothing but not enough.”

Co-owner of Shickers Liam Johnston behind the bar at Shickers in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

At the nearby Harrowside Chippy , boss Sue Miller says she arranged a fixed deal with her energy bill but has seen the cost of oil, peas and potatoes dramatically rise.

She said other fish and chip shops had been hit by huge energy bills.

“The rising fuel bills have been terrible and I’m surprised more businesses haven’t gone under,” she said.

“Babs Murphy Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “The business community broadly welcomes this quick and positive intervention from Government.

Sue Miller of the Harrowside Chippy, Blackpool

"It is clear the new Prime Minister has listened to firms and is providing a strong package of support for business, equivalent to the crucial support to consumers.

“We also welcome the breadth of the offer to all non-domestic energy users with businesses, charities and public sector organisations to be included.

“The price cap is a measure the chamber network has previously called for. It will give businesses some financial certainty on the outlook for the next six months.

"It is crucial that there is a review at three months so there is time to plan for the end of the six-month period.

“However, given the other challenges still facing business on labour shortages, supply chain disruption, and rising raw material costs, it is unlikely that we will see greater investment from business in the short term.