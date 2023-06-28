Wyre Council has invested more than £2 million to carry out repairs and reinstate historic features of the nineteenth century Market Hall, partly funded by a Government-funded High Streets Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) grant .

In addition, energy efficiency works are being carried out, including the installation of renewable energy technologies and removing fossil fuel gas heating, via a £1 million grant from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

However, some traders have been left angered over the disruption to trade caused by interior scaffolding over the last few months.

One stallholder said: “The environment we are expected to work in is terrible.

"It's cold, it's dark and it's unpleasant.

"Footfall has fallen drastically and who can blame the customers?

"It's soul destroying to constantly be told by customers 'if I knew it was going to be in this state then I wouldn't have bothered coming.”

However, some Gazette readers compared the situation favourably to Blackpool’s Abingdon Street Market, which has recently undergone a multi million pound revamp and said traders and customers still had a market.

Abingdon Street market, which recently reopened, has been transformed into an artisan food hall.

Deb Harris said: “At least Fleetwood still has a market. Abingdon Street anyone?”

Elaine Pedder commented: “Let’s hope its not revamped like Abingdon Street.”

And Paul Lavin added: “Markets are coming to the end of the road, move on.”

A Wyre Council spokesman said of the Fleetwood Market project: “The works are expected to be complete in Autumn 2023 and the council have endeavoured to minimise any disruption to trade, working hard to arrange for parts of the market to remain open throughout the restoration period at the request of the traders.”

