A distinct sound and vibration will be accompanied by a message telling people a new service has launched that will "warn you if there's a life-threatening emergency nearby". It will last about 10 seconds, but people can choose to "swipe away" the notification.

What will the text message say?

The dummy run will read: "This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there's a life-threatening emergency nearby. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe. Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information. This is a test. You do not need to take any action."

At 3pm today millions of phones will receive an emergency alert today as the government tests the system nationwide for the first time

Ministers hope it will get the public used to what the alerts look and sound like, in case they need to be sent out in future during crises such as extreme weather, flooding, and fires.

How does it work?

The emergency alerts are broadcast via mobile phone masts and work on all 4G and 5G phone networks. That's different to how the government sent out lockdown orders during the pandemic, when SMS messages were sent directly to phone numbers.

It means whoever sends an alert does not need your number, so it's not something you need to reply to, nor will you receive a voicemail if you miss it. No location or other data will be collected, either. It also means alerts could be sent to tablets and smartwatches on their own data plans.

How can I turn the alert off?

Despite the government's pleas, domestic violence charities are concerned the alert could give away secret phones people experiencing abuse are keeping hidden.

If you're concerned, it's easy to switch them off. On iOS and Android devices, search settings for "emergency alerts" and turn off "severe alerts" and "emergency alerts".

On Huawei devices running EMUI 11 or older, search settings for "emergency alerts" and turn off "extreme threats", "severe threats", and "show amber alerts".

