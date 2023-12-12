The final designs for the Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool have been selected, ready for Blackpool’s first major art trail next spring.

And while organisers at Brian House Children’s Hospice are remaining tight-lipped on the designs, they promise a variety of top-quality art which families will love.

What is Elmer's Big Parade?

Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool will see 34 large Elmer sculptures inspired by David McKee’s iconic patchwork elephant in key locations across Blackpool, each featuring a unique design created by artists from across the country.

It is being brought to the town in partnership with Andersen Press and Wild In Art.

When is Elmer's Big Parade coming to Blackpool?

Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool will run from 13th April to 9th June 2024. The art trail is supported by Presenting Partners Thompson Contracts and Ameon, Learning Programme Sponsor Tower Insurance and Official Supporters Shared Services Connected Ltd (SSCL), Beaverbrooks, Partington’s Holiday Parks, RSS Events and Blackpool Council.

How many designs were submitted?

The charity received more than 240 design submissions, which were shortlisted to over 60 ahead of a design selection event with the trail’s sponsors last month.

Now that each Elmer sponsor has selected their preferred artwork, the successful artists have been informed and work is about to commence on painting their Elmer.

Each artist will either paint their sculpture in their own location or will visit a designated painting space on the Fylde coast to complete their artwork.

Brian House’s Head of Fundraising, Linzi Warburton, said: “This is such an exciting milestone for Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool when we finally know the designs which will be making people smile next spring.

“It was such a hard task to shortlist the really incredible submissions, and then our amazing sponsors had to pick their favourites. But what we are left with are some truly outstanding pieces of art that we just know our community and visitors to Blackpool will love.

“Of course, we’re not sharing anything about these designs, but we can certainly say they are all unique and will absolutely be bringing something special to our hometown.”

Who chooses the designs for Elmer's Big Parade?

The first shortlisting was carried out by Brian House staff involved in the art trail, alongside representatives from Wild in Art and Andersen Press, and Philip Welsh, Head of Tourism and Communications at Blackpool Council.

Philip said: “The quality of the submissions was simply incredible and every one of them was worthy of a place in what is going to be a unique event for Blackpool.

