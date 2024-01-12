A woman was 'disgusted' that Blackpool Pleasure Beach refused her elderly parents a free walk around the park for their Golden wedding anniversary.

Nicola Firth had brought her mum and dad for a special trip to Blackpool last summer, to celebrate 50 years of marriage.

The elderly couple had 'amazing memories' of visiting the Pleasure Beach during their honeymoon, and Nicola had wanted to help them reminisce.

But she was shocked when her request for a free walk around for an hour was rejected, and told that they would have to buy tickets at £27 each.

Nicola told Blackpool Gazette: "Clearly the cost of just buying the tickets to walk around for an hour or so would have been ridiculous. They are way past riding the rides and dad is in a mobility scooter."

She had tried to plan the trip for her parents so they could 're-live those happy memories of when they were younger'. Nicola contacted the customer service team at Blackpool Pleasure Beach to ask if there was any way they could make an exception.

"They flatly refused to make this concession on such a special occasion...It would have meant the world to my Mum and Dad to be able to have had a walk around the Pleasure Beach and reminisce."

Her mum and dad have memories of walking round the park, and soaking up the atmosphere.

She explained the significance of the Pleasure Beach, and added in her email: "I can't see an option to be able to do that now without buying tickets which are just not cost effective if all they aren't benefiting from the rides."

The reply from a member of staff reads: "Unfortunately we do not do any non rider tickets. Everyone requires a full ticket to enter the park."