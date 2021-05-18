Elaine to take over as new Fylde mayor

The independent councillor who has represented the Kirkham North ward since 2007, will officially take over the role next week at Fylde Council’s annual meeting.

The socially-distanced event will be lower-key than usual and a full ‘mayor-making’ ceremony is set to follow in the summer.

Coun Cheryl Little, who represents the Fairhaven ward, will be the new deputy mayor.

Elaine Silverwood has been a Fylde councillor since 2007

The pandemic lockdown also accounted for the mayoral balls, traditionally the main single charity fund-raisers of the year, not being possible.

Coun Silverwood is a former Kirkham town mayor and was Fylde’s deputy mayor in 2013-14, when Coun Linda Nulty was first citizen.

The new mayor-elect has chosen three charities to support during her year of office – The Linden Centre, a service at Trinity Hospice which provides counselling and support to adults, children and young people who have, or are caring for, someone with a non-curative or life-limiting illness; Fylde Coast Women’s Aid and Kirkham and Wesham Club Day.

This year’s Club Day, as in 2020, has already been called off because of the pandemic, along its counterpart in Lytham and St Annes Carnival.

Coun Silverwood, whose book and cafe business based in Kirkham town centre, celebrates its 21st anniversary next month, said: “It’s going to be an interesting year with still being in Covid’s shadow.”

