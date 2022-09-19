Eight pictures as The Queen's funeral is screened for the community at Lytham's Lowther Pavilion

Officials at the venue were keen to offer people living on their own in particular a place where they could share the occasion with others in a similar situation. Admission was free with free tea and coffee made available for those attending.

Tim Lince, chief executive and artistic director at Lowther, said: “We are proud of our place at he heart of the community and wanted to use our standing within the community to offer this option for anyone who didn't wish to be alone at this time.

"We were keen to give people a place to come together and pay their respects collectively on the day.”

Along with a wide range of plays, concerts and other stage productions, Lowther regularly shows films on its beg screen, which was introducted at the West Beach venue in 2017 thanks to a donation from the Windmill Benefit Society group of charity benefactors.

Lowther Pavilion was one of several venues locally where the Queen’s funeral coverage was screen, with others include St Cuthbert’s Church in Lytham, The Taps pub, also in Lytham, and various other pubs across the Fylde Coast.

But as almost all shops and entertainment venues were closed for the day as a mark of respect, aside from the screening of the funeral, the Lowther box office, bar and snack area were shut with no other performances taking place.

Next even at the 452-seat venue is a Bonham’s auction valuation day on Tuesday, September 20, at 11am, while cinema is hosted there on the following day when the film The Road Dance is screened from 1.30pm.

