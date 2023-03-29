News you can trust since 1873
Eight pictures as Play Street makes a successful Blackpool debut

Blackpool's first Play Street community incentive proved a super success, scores of children and their parents, having a thoroughly fun time.

By Tony Durkin
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:49 BST

The event in Clevedon Road Claremont was organised by local community group Magic Club in conjunction with Blackpool Council and the hope is that more will follow at other locations around town.

Children from the street, aged from several months to 14 years were joined by their mums and dads for the event restricted tojut residents of that street.

To maintain that limit, door knocking with advance information replaced social media, while no activites were set in advance.

"It was all about enjoying playing for its own sake and we were delighted with how it went,” said Laura White of the Magic Club.

"Play Street enables children to make friends, have fun, and learn and gain independence, all while enjoying the fresh air and freedom of outside play alongside opportunities for families and the wider community to get together.”

There was fun galore for youngsters at Blackpool's first Play Street in Clevedon Road.

Blackpool's first Play Street event a super success

There was fun galore for youngsters at Blackpool's first Play Street in Clevedon Road. Photo: Daniel Martino

Clevedon Road in Claremont ward was closed for a period to allow for Play Street.

Blackpool's first Play Street event a super success

Clevedon Road in Claremont ward was closed for a period to allow for Play Street. Photo: Daniel Martino

This youngster was among the many who had a ball at Blackpool's first Play Street in Clevedon Road.

Blackpool's first Play Street event a super success

This youngster was among the many who had a ball at Blackpool's first Play Street in Clevedon Road. Photo: Daniel Martino

This young resident was delighted to have the opportunity to make her mark at Blackpool's first Play Street in Clevedon Road.

Blackpool's first Play Street event a super success

This young resident was delighted to have the opportunity to make her mark at Blackpool's first Play Street in Clevedon Road. Photo: Daniel Martino

