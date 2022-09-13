News you can trust since 1873
Eight pictures as Louise and Shaun make history as the first to be married on St Annes beach

These were the scenes as a devoted couple made history by becoming the first to be married on St Annes beach.

By Tony Durkin
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:30 pm

Hundreds of residents and visitors turned out to see Louise Wiltshire and Shaun McGilloway tie the knot, with the ceremony conducted by celebrant Karen Harrison, who is also town mayor of St Annes.

"It was history in the making and so many people turned out to wish Louise and Shaun well,” said Karen. “They really added to what was a wonderful occasion and it really brought a year to the eye.”

Crowds look on as Louise Wiltshire and Shaun McGilloway are married on St Annes beach. Picture: Neil Cross.

Louise prepared for the ceremony in a beach hut overlooking the sands. Picture: Neil Cross.

Louise is accompanied to the beach for the ceremony. Picture: Neil Cross.

A large crowd gathered on the Promenade to watch the ceremony. Picture: Neil Cross

