Eight pictures as Louise and Shaun make history as the first to be married on St Annes beach
These were the scenes as a devoted couple made history by becoming the first to be married on St Annes beach.
By Tony Durkin
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Hundreds of residents and visitors turned out to see Louise Wiltshire and Shaun McGilloway tie the knot, with the ceremony conducted by celebrant Karen Harrison, who is also town mayor of St Annes.
"It was history in the making and so many people turned out to wish Louise and Shaun well,” said Karen. “They really added to what was a wonderful occasion and it really brought a year to the eye.”
Page 1 of 2