East Pines Park playground gets makeover thanks to £4,000 Swallowdale Children's Trust and Gazette grant
A playground was given a colourful makeover thanks to a £4,000 grant from Swallowdale Children’s Trust and The Gazette’s community competition last year.
The Friends of East Pines Park in Anchorsholme have resurfaced the park playground with educational pictures after scooping the cash in the giveaway.
Friends secretary Michelle Backhouse said the group was grateful to The Gazette and the Swallowdale Trust for the funds .
She said: “It has transformed our playground and we know this will help educate and inspire young minds for many years to come.
“The work includes a world map with global coastal cities on it ranging from Cape Town to Vancouver with Blackpool proudly displayed, along with a solar system featuring all the planets an A to Z caterpillar and a snakes and ladders game.”
Anchorsholme councillor and group chairman Paul Galley said: “Our vision has always been to inspire young people about themselves and Blackpool and we are so grateful to The Gazette and Swallowdale for backing us in our vision.
“As well as inspiring young minds, I was delighted the work was carried out by an Anchorsholme firm as I firmly believe that green spaces can support the Fylde economy.”
Jay Hindmarch, managing director of Arrowline Limited, which did the work, said both he and his wife grew up playing on the playground
He said: “Our family use it every day and best of all our son Riley-Jay helped choose the solar system which has always been a major point of interest for him, so it’s something my fellow director and wife Samantha and the whole family are really proud of.”
The Gazette’s 2021 £25,000 community giveaway with Swallowdale Children’s Trust is running up to June 30 to give more people the chance to grab a slice of the cash.
The closing date for the competition has been moved to the end of June and schools, community groups, sports clubs, charities and societies are being called on to enter for a chance to win cash for a special cause.
The giveaway helps people under the age of 25 across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.
It is now in its ninth year and the prize pot this time round will see the total handed out climb to more than £135,000.
To enter, email [email protected] with Swallowdale in the subject field, or write to Swallowdale Children’s Trust Community Giveaway, The Gazette, 15 Olympic Court, Boardmans Way, Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool, FY4 5GU.
Tell us how much grant you are applying for and how you would spend the money if successful. Add your name, address, name of organisation (if applicable), and a contact telephone number.
The closing date is Wednesday, June 30.