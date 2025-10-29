One of the UK’s biggest-ever boybands, East 17, have been announced as the headline act for a Lancashire Christmas lights switch on.

East 17, who were one of the biggest-selling boybands of the 90, are set to headline this year’s #AmazingAccrington Christmas Lights Switch On.

The free-to-attend family event will take place on Thursday, November 27 from 4pm to 8pm on Broadway in Accrington Town Centre, promising an evening full of festive magic, music and community spirit.

East 17 have sold sold over 22 million albums worldwide, scored 18 Top 20 singles and four Top 10 album while thir iconic Christmas hit ‘Stay Another Day’ topped the UK Official Singles Chart for five weeks and claimed the coveted Christmas Number 1 spot in 1994.

The band, featuring original member Terry Coldwell, will perform on the main stage at approximately 6:45pm, bringing a mix of nostalgia, energy and Christmas sparkle to Accrington.

What is the full line up?

Sponsored by Hyndburn Borough Council and organised by Scott Dawson Advertising, the main stage action presented by Accrington’s very own Stephen Lowe, will begin at 4pm with a collective school choir of 300 primary school children led by Helen Davies from St Christopher’s CE High School, performing Sound The Trumpet, Hallelujah! Sing Hallelujah! and A Happy Christmas.

Each child taking part in the choir will also receive a free selection box sponsored by Accrington based Vita.

At 4:30pm, Elsa and Anna will delight youngsters with a Frozen sing-a-long, followed by performances from the Helen Green Academy of Dance and special appearances from Accrington Stanley players and management, and Accrington Stanley Women players.

Dance and Performing Arts students from Burnley College will entertain the crowds from 5pm, before The Sing Space Musical Theatre Choir and a lively Christmas dance featuring Santa’s helpers and the Grinch take to the stage.

The excitement will build as Liverpool-born sister duo Kulturess perform their unique blend of rock, R&B and rap, followed by Zoltar at 6:30pm, the talented winners of the Accrington Xmas Factor competition which was based at Oswaldtwistle Mills in the summer.

Then it’s time for the big moment, as East 17 take centre stage to perform their biggest hits and lead into the grand finale, a Christmas sing-a-long, the official countdown, Lights Switch On and a spectacular fireworks display to illuminate the night sky.

What else can we expect?

Accrington Town Centre will be transformed into a festive wonderland for the occasion, complete with a Santa’s Grotto and Buddy the Elf.

Through the support of Arndale manager Hassan Iqbal, the Arndale will also be open on the night and will feature a number of charity stalls and a busker, while there will also be a fun fair on Union Street and a Christmas-themed market offering everything from handmade Christmas candles to delicious wild game burgers and a wide range of street food.

Students from Accrington & Rossendale College will also be supporting the event as marshals on the night.

Earlier in the day at 2pm, a special Blessing of the Crib will take place with St Mary Magdalene’s Church of England Primary School, which will also be attended by the Leader of Hyndburn Borough Council, Cllr Munsif Dad.

What hs been said about the switch on?

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: “The Christmas Lights Switch On is always one of our biggest and favourite events of the year, it’s a fantastic community celebration with so much to see and do for all ages.

“We’re thrilled to welcome East 17 to headline what promises to be an unforgettable night. And with it being completely free to attend, it’s the perfect way for everyone to come together and kick off the festive period in true Accrington style!”

Cllr Kimberley Whitehead, Deputy Leader of Hyndburn Borough Council, said: “I’m so excited to have East 17 performing right here in Accrington, they were one of my absolute favourites growing up! It’s going to be such a brilliant evening for families, friends and fans old and new to enjoy together. What a fantastic way to start Christmas!”

Stay up to date with all the latest news and full event details at www.amazingaccrington.co.uk and by following #AmazingAccrington on social media.