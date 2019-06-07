Drunk, distressed man sparked emergency call-out to Central Pier

A drunk man sparked alarm when he climbed onto Central Pier this morning.

Blackpool police and coastguard teams from Fleetwood and Lytham were called shortly after midnight to reports of a possible person in distress on the pier.

RNLI Blackpool was also called to provide safety cover around the area.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Coastguard officers from Fleetwood and HM Coastguard Lytham, along with police officers, negotiated with the casualty and (he) was brought to a place of safety to be assessed by paramedics from North West ambulance service.

"As usual, great multi-agency working for a successful result."