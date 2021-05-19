Drum display marks opening of new Indian restaurant in Thornton

The official launch of the Clay Oven Indian restaurant in Thornton

The Clay Oven on Victoria Road East enjoyed a high-profile launch on Tuesday (May 18).

The event was coordinated by Bourne ward councillor Holly Swales and attended by the Mayor of Wyre, Coun Andrea Kay and mayoress Coun Ann Turner, as well as Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP, Paul Maynard.

The business, owned and run by Rahim Hadiur, previously operated as a takeaway-only establishment but is now serving sit-down meals as well from the previously empty premises nextdoor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Swales said: "I wanted to support the business because they have been prepared to take on people who lost their jobs through the pandemic, providing local employment.

"It is also good from a cultural perspective to have this restaurant here, it brings something different to this part of Thornton."

Rahim, who employs ten people, said: "I appreciate the support we have had, I think we can provide a valuable service here to this community."

Last year the takeaway provided food to a number of care homes in the area.

Coun Kay said: "I think what Rahim is doing in the local community, providing jobs at this difficult time, is fabulous."

During the official opening food was served and there was also a display of traditional Indian dancing.