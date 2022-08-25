Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in Lancashire are advised to use alternative routes for their journeys from next Tuesday evening, (August 30), on Breck Road and Skippool Road at the junction of Skippool/Wyre roundabout.

These closures will be between 8.40pm and 05.30am.

Tristram Bardrick, National Highways Project Manager, said: “We need to put these closures in place to allow necessary road surfacing works to be carried out.

Two-week diversions will be put in place on Breck Road and Skippool Road at the junction of Skippool/Wyre roundabout from next Tuesday as resurfacing takes place

“We’ve coordinated the closures to take place overnight to enable us to complete the works safely. It also helps minimise disruption as much as possible to the travelling public and we thank them for their patience.”

Diversion routes will be in place for both closures and will be clearly signposted.

For further information on the project or to sign up for updates, visit the project website at nationalhighways.co.uk.

A map showing which areas will be affected