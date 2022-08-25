Drivers in Lancashire warned of two weeks of road closures affecting journeys
Diversions are to be put in place on two roads off the A585 at Skippool due to be closed for two weeks to allow for overnight resurfacing work to take place.
Drivers in Lancashire are advised to use alternative routes for their journeys from next Tuesday evening, (August 30), on Breck Road and Skippool Road at the junction of Skippool/Wyre roundabout.
These closures will be between 8.40pm and 05.30am.
Tristram Bardrick, National Highways Project Manager, said: “We need to put these closures in place to allow necessary road surfacing works to be carried out.
“We’ve coordinated the closures to take place overnight to enable us to complete the works safely. It also helps minimise disruption as much as possible to the travelling public and we thank them for their patience.”
Read More
Diversion routes will be in place for both closures and will be clearly signposted.
For further information on the project or to sign up for updates, visit the project website at nationalhighways.co.uk.