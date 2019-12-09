Dramatic footage captured of an Audi Q7 crashing into a van in Preesall

A dramatic crash in Preesall has been captured on a dash camera

Footage appears to show a crash which happened on Saturday, December 7 shortly before 8pm when an Audi Q7 has crashed into a Citroen Berlingo van on Park Lane as the van was trying to turn into Unsworth Avenue.

The video shows the Audi Q7 smash into the Citroen van as it's turning - CREDIT: Lee James

The force of the crash sent the Citroen spinning into a BMW M3 which was trying to come out of Unsworth Avenue.

Despite the serious crash, the Audi appears to continue down Park Lane.

Lancashire Police was unable to provide any details of the incident

Were you or do you know anyone involved in the crash? Please contact our newsdesk on (01253) 361727