A stand up show all about doctors took an ironic turn in Lancashire last night, as a doctor was actually needed in the audience.

The assistance of a doctor was needed at Adam Kay's show “UNDOCTORED” at the Blackpool Grand Theatre. | various

Former doctor turned writer and comedian Adam Kay brought his highly anticpated new comedy show ‘UNDOCTORED’ to the Blackpool Grand Theatre last night.

Undoctored, which was the bestselling show of Edinburgh Fringe 2023, follows on from Adam’s popular non-fiction book ‘This is Going to Hurt’ which sold three million copies and went on to become a multi-BAFTA-winning BBC series.

During the show, Adam - who worked as a doctor for six years - told unique tales of life on and off the wards but the world of hospitals unexectedly came a lot closer to his Lancashire audience when 15 minutes in, an audience member shouted "Medic!" to the packed crowd.

According to people there, thankfully and unsuprisingly a whole host of doctors were actually in the audience and were therefore able to swiftly help.

Comedian Adam even joked that his shows are one of the best places to have a medical emergency in Britain as there are usually more medical professionals present than at any major NHS hospital!

One member of the audience, Steve Bather told us: “At first we thought it was part of the show as we've never heard anyone shout Medic before during a show but Adam took control from the stage and asked if there were any doctors in and could they help. Incredibly two dozen jumped out of their seats to help! It was great to see them all react that way.

“The show was paused for 15 minutes and when he came back on Adam half joked there were far more medical professionals in the audience than in any of the major hospitals in the area. The rest of the show was fantastic and served as a reminder of the amazing work our doctors and nurses do in the NHS.”

A Grand Theatre spokesperson said: “An audience member became unwell during Adam Kay’s Undoctored stage show on Tuesday 12 November which alerted our Front Of House team to respond swiftly, ensuring the individual received immediate assistance. The health and safety of our patrons are always our top priority, and we are grateful to our team and the emergency services for their quick and professional response."