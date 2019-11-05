Drag queens ditch stilettos for Pride work-out

Drag queens swapped the sequins and stilettos for trainers, leg-warmers and sweatbands in an intense work-out to raise cash for next year’s Pride.

Blackool’s favourite showgirls, including Cybil DuVaux, DJ Pudsley from the Flying Handbag, and Peek-A-Booze DJ and entertainer Zanadu Minnelli were just a few of those taking part in a night of ‘clubbercise’ at Flamingo, on Queen Street, on Thursday night.

Picture by Pride chairman Craig Coleman

The event was organised and instructed by Paul Morgan Trumper, choreographer to the popular Icons show at Funny Girls and attended by regular members of his class.

Pride chairman Craig Coleman, AKA the ‘Dame of Blackpool’ Cybil Duvaux herself, said: “We’re still counting at the moment, but so far we’ve raised more than £500, which is not bad for a 45-minute keep-fit routine.

“The venue was provided by Basil Newby free of charge; the dance floor was lit up, the lights were on and the music was playing, so it was a really good, fun atmosphere. We had a lot of support from local venues, and we’re still watching the money come in.”

The next fund-raiser for Pride Blackpool will take place at the Pride Awards, which are due to take place at Funny Girls in January.