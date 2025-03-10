A whole host of celebrities have congratulated the Lancashire star Charlotte Dawson on the birth of her newborn daughter.

Blackpool born reality star turned actress Charlotte Dawson gave birth to her and fiance Matt Sarsfield’s third child on Saturday night.

32-year-old Charlotte, who is already mum to two-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude, revealed she was heading to hospital on Saturday evening via a story on her Instagram page.

Former rugby player Matt then continued the coverage of their birthing journey by sharing various clips and pictures of the couple at hospital on his business account, Makes Scents.

Charlotte, the daughter of the late comedian Les Dawson, finally broke her own social media silence on Sunday morning when she revealed she had given bith to a daughter named Gigi, adding: “We are completely obsessed with out BABY GIRL”

On her main feed, Charlotte then shared a selection of images and clips of the newborn parents with their little girl.

Charlotte Dawson with fiance Matt Sarsfield and their newborn daughter Gigi. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | charlottedawsy on Instagram

In the caption she wrote: “My darlings I’m soooo excited to introduce our baby girl to you all 💕 Gigi Dawson Sarsfield 💕

“finally she arrived fashionably late like her mama but a very very speedy entrance into the world 🤣

“weighing 8lbs 9oz at 9:32pm on Saturday 8th March & arriving in true chuffin kweeen style on international women’s day 🥳✨

“we are completely in love with her & so excited to be a fambo of 5 .... chaos but magical.. can’t wait to make the best memories!! I still can’t believe we have a BABY GIRL… I’ve dreamt of this moment for so long✨💕

“I think she is such a mix of Noah & Jude.. what do you all think”

The comments under the post were then filled with celebrities and members of the public sending their congratulations. Take a look at just some of the comments from stars below:

Fellow Fylde Coast star Hayley Tamaddon: “Huge congratulations lovely”

Blackpool born TV personality Christine McGuinness: “congratulations 😍 welcome to the world Gigi”

Thornton Cleveleys based Cheryl Fergison: “‘Thank heavens for little girls’ Gigi .. congratulations all of you .. go and make those family memories now”

The Lancashire educated former Corrie star Helen Flanagan: “ Ah Charlotte Congratulations darling 💞 GiGi 💞💞💞”

TV personality turned singer Megan Mckenna: Congratulations to you both!!!!!!! Beautiful name. You look gorgeous as always my Miley. Love you lots 💕”

Former Eastenders actress Danielle Harold: “Congratulations 😍💕💞”

Reality star Billie Shephard: “Huge congratulations to you all 💕💕”

Love Islander Georgia Harrison: “ Congratulations xxx”