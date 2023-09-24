News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
Met Office: yellow weather warning for ‘significantly disruptive’ strong winds
Police launch murder investigation after woman found dead with multiple injuries
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Family tributes to 21-year-old Harrison Bretherton who died in crash

Doughnut fans delighted as Krispy Kreme opens new store in Blackpool

Blackpool foodies and sweet treat-munchers alike will be thrilled to learn that Krispy Kreme has finally come to the town.
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Krispy Kreme, a hugely popular American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain, opened its new Blackpool branch in the town’s Houndshill Shopping Centre on Thursday.

Located opposite Bodycare and Trespass, the store will sell the company’s famous glazed doughnuts, which come in an assortment of flavours, and coffee. Krispy Kreme currently has over 120 stores across the UK and Ireland.

Related topics:BlackpoolAmericanIreland