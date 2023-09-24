Doughnut fans delighted as Krispy Kreme opens new store in Blackpool
Blackpool foodies and sweet treat-munchers alike will be thrilled to learn that Krispy Kreme has finally come to the town.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Krispy Kreme, a hugely popular American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain, opened its new Blackpool branch in the town’s Houndshill Shopping Centre on Thursday.
Located opposite Bodycare and Trespass, the store will sell the company’s famous glazed doughnuts, which come in an assortment of flavours, and coffee. Krispy Kreme currently has over 120 stores across the UK and Ireland.