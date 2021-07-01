Double 160-bed care home plan in Stalmine back before planners next week

Artist's impression of the scheme

The application from Adactus Housing Association Ltd is for a huge double’ 160-bed care home and up to 50 new houses, off Stricklands Lane, which councillors on the planning committee deferred to enable possible amendments.

Members had come close to rejecting the scheme at the meeting, agreeing there were concerns about the vehicle access to the proposed care home, before reconsidering the decision

The unusual hybrid application sought full planning permission for a single care home split into two separate 80-bed buildings and outline planning permission for the 50 houses .

Although it was recommended for approval by planning officers, the scheme has attracted objections from residents.

They say the development will have a detrimental effect on the village because of its mass and scale, increase traffic and road safety fears, and be a potential addition to drainage and flooding issues.

Stalmine-with-Staynall Residents’ Association were among the objectors and put together a detailed objection letter outlining its concerns.

Members are worried the development and other large scale housing proposals will change the character of the village forever and argue there is no need for a new care home as there are six in the immediate area already.

The proposals will go before the planning committee again next week, on Wednesday July 7, with planning officers recommending it for approval.

Documents say Lancashire County Council’s highways team has no concerns about road safety.

The papers stated of the County view :”No objections and of the opinion this development will not have a significant impact on highway safety, capacity or amenity in the immediate vicinity of the site.

“The highway network fronting the site is considered to have a good accident record and indicates there are no underlying issues which the proposed development would exacerbate, providing a safe access can be provided at both site accesses.”

Although councillors at the previous meeting had a number of concerns about aspects of the care home part of the application, they did not have any such concerns over the housing aspect.

And after discussions on how best to proceed, they eventually agreed to defer the application to enable the applicant to come back with amended designs which might be considered more acceptable.