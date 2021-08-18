Donor dogs needed in Cleveleys as pet blood banks run low

Dog blood donors are needed in Cleveleys

Pet Blood Bank UK, which provides blood transfusions to dogs in need all over the country, is in dire need of new canine volunteers at an upcoming donation session at Vets4Pets on Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, next month.

The charity is in search of happy, healthy, and confident dogs, weighing more than 25kg, between the ages of one and eight years old. They must not be on any medication, and must not have travelled outside of the UK and Ireland.

Friendly, adventurous pooches are preferred, as they will go into their donation appointment alone while owners wait outside in order to minimise risk during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Pet Blood Bank spokesman said: "The donation itself only takes five to ten minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 40 minutes. Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and get showered with treats, fuss, and attention throughout their appointment. They even get a goody bag and toy to take home, as well as the pride of being a lifesaver.

"Like humans, dogs have different blood types and negative blood is in very high demand as this can be given to any dog in an emergency. However, with only 30 per cent of dogs having this blood type, keeping up with supplies is challenging, particularly during the pandemic.

"Therefore, Pet Blood Bank is also calling for certain breeds to come forward, as they are more likely to have his vital blood type. These breeds include German Shepherds, Dobermanns, Flat and Curly Coated Retrievers, Greyhounds, Lurchers, Boxers, Old English Sheepdogs, and Weimaraners."

The donation session at Vets4Pets Cleveleys will take place on Sunday, September 12. If you are interested in registering your dog or would like to book an appointment at one of the upcoming donation sessions, call 01509 232222.

DOGS MOST LIKELY TO HAVE RARE NEGATIVE BLOOD TYPE

Airedale Terrier

American Bulldog

Basset Hound

Bearded Collie

Border Collie

Boxer

Curly Coated Retriever

Dobermann

Dogue de Bordeaux

English Bull Terrier

Flat Coated Retriever

German Shepherd

Greyhound

Lurcher

Old English Sheepdog

Saluki