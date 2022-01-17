Donations totalling £115,000 presented to charities after Blackpool Winter Gardens events in tribute to Bobby Ball

Blackpool’s Winter Gardens hosted the star-studded Rock On The Variety Show followed by the glittering The Bobby Ball in November.

Now, cheques totalling £57,500 each have been donated to Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion and the Blue Skies Hospital Fund – the two charities of which Bobby was a proud patron – by the Bobby Ball Foundation, which organised the events in Bobby’s memory.

Presenting the cheques with her fellow trustees of the Foundation, Bobby’s widow Yvonne Ball said: “We are all absolutely thrilled at the amount of money raised by the events held in memory of Bob.

Yvonne Ball presents the cheques for £57,500 each to the two charities, with Bobby Ball Foundation trustees looking on

“Bob would be absolutely over the moon to know so much money has been raised in his name and I know he would be thrilled that Lowther Pavilion and Blue Skies Hospital Fund are to benefit because of the generosity of others.

“Thank you to everyone who supported these events because you will help make a difference for these very worthy causes.”

Lowther Pavilion Trust Trustee Teresa Mallabone said: “Lowther Trust is delighted to receive this generous donation from The Bobby Ball Foundation.

“Bobby was our Patron and he would have been delighted to see this will contribute towards the building of our new Studio theatre and Education Centre for which we are currently raising funds.”

Kila Redfearn, head of charity at Blue Skies Hospital Fund, said: “We cannot thank enough everyone who helped raise this amazing amount of money, from the Trustees of The Bobby Ball Foundation, guests who attended and everyone who donated either goods or services.

“As most charities post pandemic, we have seen a decline in donations, so this will go a long way to support the work we do within Blackpool Teaching Hospitals.”

A further £25,000 was also raised at both events which will be used to support the cost of a Bobby Ball statue in Lowther Gardens, expected to be completed later this year.

