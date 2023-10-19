Dog owners are being warned about a harmful Halloween food that could cost them £200 and an emergency visit to the vet.

Experts at Howden Insurance have advised pet owners not to give their beloved pooches pumpkin carving. Although pumpkin carving is an iconic Halloween tradition, parts and products containing the fruit can cause serious damage to your dog if eaten.

Pumpkin pie fillings, blends, and mixes can make your dog ill as they often contain toxic substances like nutmeg and cinnamon, which can end up in an emergency out-of-hours trip to the vet with an average cost of £200.

How can pumpkins harm your dogs?

“Dogs can eat pumpkin, and it’s even recommended for their diet as it is a good source of fibre, iron, potassium, carotene, and vitamin A, and it aids digestion,” Howden Insurance said, adding, “Unsweetened pumpkin puree, canned or baked pumpkin should be fine for pups to eat. But some pumpkin parts and products are unsafe.”

Pumpkin seeds, while edible, should be kept away from small dogs as they pose a choking hazard. Instead, vets recommend seeds be cleaned, peeled, roasted, and ground before being fed to a dog.

Pumpkin skin can also be a choking hazard that risks gut obstruction if swallowed. So make sure this is removed before feeding.

The stems and leaves are also harmful to pups, as they are covered with prickly hairs that can irritate their mouth, throat, and stomach.

Alternatively, fresh apples, also popular during Halloween, are fine to feed to dogs and can even freshen their breath.

What other Halloween food is dangerous for dogs?

Chocolate - It’s commonly known that chocolate is highly toxic for dogs, but owners should take extra care not to drop any on the floor or leave smears as dogs will eat it.

Grapes and raisins – Both can lead to kidney failure in dogs, so keep an eye out if your dog is around these foods.Onions and garlic - These can damage red blood cells and cause anaemia.Xylitol – According to Preventive Vet, there are over 700 products that contain xylitol, an artificial sweetener extremely toxic to dogs. It is found in baked goods, some nut butter, and sugar-free sweets, all typical during Halloween.