A dog owner has paid a heartbreaking tribute to a Labrador that was found dead on a beach in Cleveleys after falling into river.

A black Labrador Retriever was sadly found dead on the beach in Cleveleys on Saturday, January 13.

Three volunteers from Homeward Bound safely moved the dog out of the way of the tide before checking his chip.

Despite being registered relatively far away, the dog's distraught elderly owner was found and the tragic story was revealed.

The dog had gotten into trouble in the River Lune four weeks prior to being found, and his owner could not save him despite her best efforts.

In a heartbreaking tribute shared by Homeward Bound, she said: "It was my beloved Labrador who kept me company, protected and comforted me, and saw me through.

"I loved him more than words can say, still do, and always will.

"But in December he got into trouble in our local river. I went in to save him. It was freezing. I held him up as long as possible, but there was only clay under my feet and no purchase.

"The current took us. I barely got out. He didn't."

She was taken to A&E where hospital workers made sure her core temperature had returned to normal before she was released.

She walked along the river and contacted anyone who could help her including rowing clubs to shrimping boats following the incident, but her beloved dog was not found.

"Christmas was unbearable and I thought my heart would literally break with the pain of longing for my dog, and my sorrow for failing my best friend," she said.

"I had given up hope. Then last week two very kind women knocked on my door. They had seen a post from Wendy at Homeward Bound and put two and two together.

"Because those kind, kind people did not walk on by, because they knew and loved dogs, they rescued him."

She said she felt a "tidal wave of mixed emotions" at the news, but she was "profoundly grateful to everyone involved."

One of Homewards Bound volunteers transported the dog to Sandbach in Cheshire where his owner had wanted him to be cremated.

His owner added: "I brought him a beautiful blanket and things he loved. He finally had a fitting send-off.

"I brought his ashes back, talking to him as I drove up the motorway in the dark.

"The house felt like a home again, because he was here, and I slept properly for the first time since he was lost. "

Homeward Bound said their thoughts were with the dog's owner.

"This is what we're here for," a spokesperson said.

"He was never just a dog, he was a beloved family member and it's our honour to help the furry family members of the Fylde Coast and their human family.