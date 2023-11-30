Latest figures show the names most commonly being shouted at dog-friendly parks across Britain in 2023.

Pet insurance brand ManyPets have raided their database of over 50,000 dogs to reveal the most popular dogs names of the year.

Luna is once again the most popular followed closely by Bella. Teddy is the third most popular name, with Lola coming in 4th and Milo coming 5th.

Lewis Martins, Content Strategy Lead at ManyPets, said “Interestingly, Luna and Bella have been the most popular pet name for the past 5 years, having taken first and second place respectively since 2019”.

“What has been interesting to see is the number of Teddys increase year on year - going from the 6th most popular name to third place for the past 2 years. This year, we’ve also seen a slight decline in the number of new pets named Rosie - with it slipping just out of the top 10.”

The name Lola for a pooch has also grown in popularity this year, having moved up four spots from number eight to number four in the last year. Other popular dog names in the top 10 include Willow (a new entry into the top 10 and first time on the list), Poppy, Ruby, Buddy and Bailey.

Lewis Martins added: “Like babies, choosing the name of your pet takes time and consideration. It’s interesting to see that owners are going for similar cat and dog names, and the trend of picking human names is still going strong!

“If you're stuck on what to go for, our ManyPets tip is to pick a name with two-syllables in it – the shortness makes it much easier for your pet to learn and recognise”

These are the top 10 names:

Luna.

Bella.

Teddy.

Lola.

Milo.

Willow.

Poppy.

Ruby.

Buddy.