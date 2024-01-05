Dog food expert shares five best dog foods, for a healthy dog in 2024

Choosing the right dog food can be a complex task, influenced by a mosaic of factors including dietary needs, allergies, and individual preferences. UK dog owners face an ever-evolving marketplace full of innovative options like raw diets, bespoke kibble, and even insect-based formulas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pet food industry in the UK has responded to the growing demand for quality and diversity, catering to the nuanced requirements of approximately 13 million dogs across the nation. As a result, the notion of the 'best' dog food is increasingly tailored to the unique needs of each pet.

E-commerce advancements have reshaped how dog food is purchased and delivered, bringing convenience to pet owners' footsteps. The shift is reflected in a trend towards subscription services and home deliveries, mirroring changes in other consumer habits like holiday bookings and music purchases. This transformation indicates a broader trend in pet care: a focus on well-being, and an ethos of sustainability and ethics that is expanding the horizons of the UK dog food industry.

Key Takeaways

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pet food expert Adam Docherty at My Dog Food comments: "In a world with so many dog foods available to the consumer it is often hard to find the right option for your pet." Photo: Pexels

Identifying the optimal dog food involves a comprehensive understanding of a dog's individual nutritional needs and preferences.

The UK dog food market is rich with variety, from bespoke meals to eco-friendly options, reflecting broader consumer trends towards customisation and convenience.

The evolution of the dog food industry mirrors the shift in other consumer spaces, integrating technology and personalisation into pet care.

Selecting Optimal Nutrition for Your Canine Companion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When choosing the ideal sustenance for your dog, taking into account their unique dietary needs and preferences is crucial. Some dogs, for example, may have allergies or sensitivities that can be alleviated with hypoallergenic foods. For canines with a sensitive digestive system, selections rich in prebiotics and probiotics might provide additional benefits.

Consider these factors:

Life Stage : Tailor your dog's diet to their age. Puppies, adults, and seniors have different nutritional requirements .

: Tailor your dog's diet to their age. Puppies, adults, and seniors have different . Diet Type : Decide between dry and wet food options or even a combination of both. Dry food is typically energy-dense with a longer shelf-life, while wet food can be more palatable and hydrating.

: Decide between options or even a combination of both. is typically energy-dense with a longer shelf-life, while can be more palatable and hydrating. Main Ingredients : High-quality foods often tout a high meat content . Check the protein sources – chicken, lamb, fish , or lentils for plant-based proteins.

: High-quality foods often tout a . Check the protein sources – , or for plant-based proteins. Grain Content : Some dogs thrive on grains such as rice or maize , yet others do better with grain-free alternatives.

: Some dogs thrive on such as or , yet others do better with alternatives. Specialised Diets : For smaller breeds, foods designed for small breed dogs can provide the appropriate kibble size and nutrient balance.

: For smaller breeds, foods designed for dogs can provide the appropriate and nutrient balance. Additives & Fillers: Avoid unnecessary fillers; look for essential vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids like omega-3. Ingredients such as yucca extract can aid in reducing stool odour.

A balanced diet that includes a variety of vegetables and fruit can supply necessary antioxidants, while calcium and other essential nutrients support bone health. Fatty acids and lentils offer quality ingredients for a complete nutritional profile.

When it comes to purchasing, the convenience of home delivery, money-saving subscriptions, and quality customer service from brands can enhance the experience. It's advantageous to seek companies that not only meet but exceed expectations in providing tailored nutrition for your dog. Additionally, for those with fresh furry additions, consider reading up on the best puppy food to ensure their developmental needs are met.

Our Selection of Top Dog Foods for 2024

1. Top Choice for Uncooked Canine Nutrition

Leading the pack for uncooked canine fare, Naturaw stands out for its suitability for choosy canines and those with delicate stomachs or allergies. This brand is celebrated not just for the top-tier raw dog food but also for its commitment to eco-friendly practices, boasting the first-ever King's Award for Enterprise in sustainable development. Their product, the Forage range, is a nutritionally complete meal consisting of British meat and a blend of superfoods, providing all essential nutrients without fillers and grains. Choose between variety bundles or individual recipes to suit your dog's needs.

Advantages: Assortment caters to various dietary needs



Investing in eco-friendly operations



Offers next-day delivery service

2. Premier Kibble for Canines

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to convenience and shelf-stability, dry dog food reigns supreme, and Forthglade is at the forefront with its range of grain-free cold pressed options. Their food boasts a strong nutritional rating and the convenience of delivery services. They also provide a lighter, oven-baked range that's also well-rated and kind on the pocket.

Advantages: Easy storage with no refrigeration needed



Affordability is a key factor



Varied protein sources available including poultry and fish

3. Supreme Personalised Dry Dog Food

Advertisement Hide Ad

A notable example is Pure Pet Food. This brand offers tailored healthy dog food, made in Yorkshire, UK. They use a process of finely chopping and gently removing moisture from the ingredients to preserve them and lock in nutritional goodness. The brand boasts a variety of benefits, including natural ingredients, no additives, and complete and balanced meals. This service is especially praised for its positive impact on dogs with specific health conditions or dietary needs

4. Optimal Air-Dried Canine Cuisine

For air-dried options, ZiwiPeak Air-Dried Dog Food is a popular choice. It's known for maintaining nutrient content through a special drying process. This method offers a diet that's convenient and closer to a natural raw diet. Air-dried foods like ZiwiPeak are praised for their high nutritional value and ease of storage.

5. Leading Fresh Dog Food Providers

Fresh dog food providers like Different Dog create meals using fresh ingredients tailored to various dietary requirements. These types of providers focus on high-quality diets that are freshly prepared, offering a more natural and wholesome alternative to traditional dog food.

6. Finest Moist Dog Food Options

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wet dog food varieties such as those offered by Butternut Box include a range of flavors and ingredients. These are suitable for pickier eaters or dogs needing additional hydration in their diets. They often feature a variety of meat sources like chicken and beef, combined with vegetables.

7. Innovative Insect-Based Dog Food

Insect-based dog food is a growing trend for its sustainability and hypoallergenic properties. Brands like Yora Pet Foods offer insect-based options that provide high-quality protein with a lower environmental impact, making them a great choice for eco-conscious pet owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In summary, the selected dog foods for 2024 reflect a growing trend towards specialised diets that consider the health, preferences, and ecological impact. With a focus on quality ingredients and sustainability, these brands cater to a range of dietary needs and preferences, ensuring that there's a top-notch option for every dog.

Criteria for Selection

In the quest for quality dog nourishment, the assessment encompassed an array of market-leading products as well as innovative offerings claiming to reshape the canine cuisine landscape in Britain. The selection process was steered by several pivotal factors:

Nutritional excellence

Variety available to consumers

Consumer offerings

Convenience of home delivery

Tailoring options

Affordability

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a wealth of expertise in assessing a spectrum of dog food types—includind dry, wet, fresh, air-dried, and raw variants—the decision was to spotlight prime examples across these categories. In addition, the cutting-edge insect protein dog food, acclaimed for its environmental benefits, was recognised.

Prior to being endorsed, each brand underwent rigorous testing—by both the reviewers and their four-legged assistants—to verify manufacturer claims and provide authentic, real-life evaluations.

It's important to note the product samples were usually requested and supplied by the manufacturers for review purposes. Only the most promising products were subjected to scrutiny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When determining the best fit for a pet, one should consider individual palatability, the dog's activity level, specific dietary needs, and the potential monthly expenditure, which may include pet food and any associated insurance costs. Advice from veterinary professionals and organisations like the PDSA can help in navigating these choices, with a mindful eye on any health risks outlined by authoritative bodies such as the Pet Food Manufacturers' Association (PFMA).

Commonly Asked Questions

Recommended Dog Food Brands by Veterinarians in the UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veterinarians often endorse a variety of dog food brands that focus on nutrition, quality, and suitability for different dog breeds and health conditions. Brands such as Royal Canin, Hill's Science Diet, and Purina Pro Plan are typically at the forefront due to their comprehensive research and tailor-made formulas for specific dietary needs.

Top Picks for Dry Dog Food in the UK for 2023

The selection process for the finest dry dog food often considers nutritional balance, ingredient quality, and consumer reviews. In 2023, well-regarded options in the UK may include:

Orijen Original - Contains free-run chicken and turkey, wild-caught fish, and cage-free eggs.

- Contains free-run chicken and turkey, wild-caught fish, and cage-free eggs. Acana Heritage Free-Run Poultry - Made with free-run chicken, turkey, and nest-laid eggs.

- Made with free-run chicken, turkey, and nest-laid eggs. Fish4Dogs Complete Regular Bite - Features high-quality fish and provides a blend of omega-3 fatty acids.

- Features high-quality fish and provides a blend of omega-3 fatty acids. Canagan Free-Range Chicken - Grain-free and made with fresh locally-sourced chicken.

- Grain-free and made with fresh locally-sourced chicken. Lily's Kitchen Adult Chicken and Duck - Natural ingredients with added fruits and vegetables.

Five Healthiest Dog Food Choices in the UK

When searching for the healthiest options for canine nutrition, consider these top contenders:

Lily's Kitchen Organic Chicken and Spelt Wet Tray

Wagg Adult Dry Complete Chicken and Veg

James Wellbeloved Adult - Uses single animal protein sources and avoids common allergens.

- Uses single animal protein sources and avoids common allergens. Arden Grange Adult Chicken - Hypoallergenic and free from wheat gluten, dairy, and soya.

- Hypoallergenic and free from wheat gluten, dairy, and soya. Barking Heads Fat Dog Slim - Lower in fat, ideal for weight control.

Advantages of Grain-Free Dog Food

Grain-free diets may:

Be more palatable and digestible for certain dogs.

Align more closely with a dog's ancestral carnivorous diet.

Reduce the risk of food allergies related to grains.

Leading Wet Dog Food Options in the UK Market

Concerning wet dog food formulations that receive approving nods from UK consumers:

Naturediet Feel Good Chicken Wet Dog Food - Natural ingredients with a balanced nutrient profile.

- Natural ingredients with a balanced nutrient profile. Forthglade 100% Natural Grain-Free - Grain-free and includes a mix of meat, vegetables, and minerals.

- Grain-free and includes a mix of meat, vegetables, and minerals. Lily's Kitchen Classic Dinner for Dogs - Wholesome and contains no rendered meat or derivatives.

- Wholesome and contains no rendered meat or derivatives. Harringtons Wet Dog Food Mixed Flavours - Free from artificial flavours and preservatives.

- Free from artificial flavours and preservatives. Barking Heads Bowl Lickin' Chicken - Made with 100% natural free-run chicken.

Identifying Safe and Health-Conscious Dog Food Ingredients

When evaluating dog food for quality and safety, consider:

Ingredient transparency - A clear list without ambiguous terms.

- A clear list without ambiguous terms. Quality protein sources - Identified by name (e.g., chicken, beef) rather than by-products.

- Identified by name (e.g., chicken, beef) rather than by-products. Minimal processing - Whole foods and minimal filler ingredients.

- Whole foods and minimal filler ingredients. Certifications - Organic or veterinary approval can indicate higher standards.

- Organic or veterinary approval can indicate higher standards. Avoidance of certain additives - Such as artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives known to be potentially harmful.