News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Dog attack leaves Garstang St Thomas School pupil needing hospital treatment

Jim Blakely, headteacher at Garstang St Thomas School said a female pupil at his school was taken to hospital after being bitten on Friday, June 23.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST

A headteacher from Garstang has appealed for help after a child was the victim of a dog attack.

Jim Blakely, headteacher at Garstang St Thomas School said a female pupil at his school was taken to hospital after being bitten on Friday, June 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident is said to have happened on the canal towpath just south of the aqueduct in Garstang.

The headteacher of the Kepple Lane school is now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Most Popular

Mr Blakely said: “There was an incident after school on Friday where one of our pupils was attacked by a dog on her way home from school.

"The incident resulted in the child needing urgent hospital care.

Hide Ad

“The incident happened on the canal towpath (just south of the aqueduct).

Hide Ad

"If you witnessed this or have any information that might help, please contact the police on 101. The crime reference number is: 04/105489/23.

“Please share this with others - information is needed for action to be taken.

“If you have any questions, please do get in touch.”

Lancashire Post has contacted Lancashire Police for a statement.

Related topics:CrimeGarstang