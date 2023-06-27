A headteacher from Garstang has appealed for help after a child was the victim of a dog attack.

Jim Blakely, headteacher at Garstang St Thomas School said a female pupil at his school was taken to hospital after being bitten on Friday, June 23.

The incident is said to have happened on the canal towpath just south of the aqueduct in Garstang.

The headteacher of the Kepple Lane school is now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Mr Blakely said: “There was an incident after school on Friday where one of our pupils was attacked by a dog on her way home from school.

"The incident resulted in the child needing urgent hospital care.

“The incident happened on the canal towpath (just south of the aqueduct).

"If you witnessed this or have any information that might help, please contact the police on 101. The crime reference number is: 04/105489/23.

“Please share this with others - information is needed for action to be taken.

“If you have any questions, please do get in touch.”