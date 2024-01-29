Diversity Blackpool Winter Gardens date is this weekend for Supernova 2024 tour
Diversity dance their way into Blackpool on Saturday as part of their 2024 tour.
They are Britain's most successful dance group and will be at the Winter Gardens on Saturday February 3 as part of their Supernova tour.
The incredinly talented dance group are also using their tour to support anti-poverty charity the Trussell Trust which provides emergency
food and support to people locked in poverty while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.
Attendees on the tour are being invited to bring along food donations to the
shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash
donations. All donations will be distributed to people in crisis across the 1,300 food bank centres in the Trussell Trust network.
Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and have since sold out multiple UK and Irish tours, with countless television and live performances.
For the Blackpool tickets visit Blackpool Winter Gardens
For more information on the items that are requested visit the Trussell Trust