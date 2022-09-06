Pensioner Terence Walsh wants to start his own political party

Terence Walshe, 87, says politicians don’t seem to be tackling the cost of living crisis effectively enough and he also believes pensioners – especially those in their 80s – are being ignored.

He says he has supported the Labour Party all his life but is frustrated that it does not seem to be holding the Government to account and says that is casting a shadow over the party itself.

Terence who has worked in sales and was managing director of the Mersey Oil Company until he retired in 2000, said: “I have always supported Labour because it the party of the ordinary working man.

"It is the only party that tries to help the people who need help the most.

"Look what Clement Atlee did by setting up the NHS and building decent houses.

"In my work I have been able to make a good living and earn money but it’s not about money – it’s about having fair polices.

"The problem now, though, is that under the current leader, Keir Starmer, they are not challenging this lot we have in at the moment.

"It doesn’t matter who they have as leader, the Conservatives are not for ordinary people.

"It is frustrating to sit and watch what has been going on in the country in recent years.”

Widower Terence, a father-of-one and grandfather, also believes older folk are not taken seriously, despite their life experience and what they have to offer.

He said: "People in their 80s really are given short shift and they are not listened to

"And yet there are more of us than there are members of some political parties. That is frustrating as well!

"So would really like to be able to set something up with the Electoral Commission, start small and see where it goes.

"If anyone is interested in chatting to me and starting something, it would be good to hear from them.”

Terence, who grew up in Leeds but moved to the Fylde coast for work reasons in 1969, hasn't decided on a name for the party yet and would be open to discussion.