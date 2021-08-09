Discover what's on at Garstang Walking Festival this year

Garstang Walking Festival opens on August 28 but you don't have to wait until then to get a taste of the event.

The Festival, which is being held later in the year than usual, runs until Saturday, September 1.

But to whet walkers' appetites for the Wyre based event there will be an online preview talk on Wednesday August 11 from 6pm to 7pm.

Those boots are made for walking ... walkers pictured in Garstang at a previous Festival.

The free talk will inroduce would be Festival goers to the walks and activities on offer this year.

The Festival is coordinated by the Friends of Garstang Walking Festival and supported by Wyre Council. Organisers promise there will be something for all abilities to enjoy during the five day Festival with Trampers (all terrain electric vehicles) available to assist users with differing mobility abilities to gain access to the countryside.

Walks will take place in and around Garstang, rural Wyre, the Forest of Bowland and the Fylde plain and range from a series of walks around Bleasdale to a walk entitled Following the Thirlmere Aqueduct, a Nordic walking taster walk, a Bat walk, a heritage walk and a walk entitled Of Roman Legions and Pendle Witches.

See www.wyre.gov.uk/garstangwalkingfestival or the Garstang Walking Festival Facebook page for details. All walks must be booked and tickets can be booked at the Visit Garstang Centre in Cherestance Square which is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10.30am to 4.30pm and contactable by email at [email protected] or by calling 01995 602125.

To book a place on the preview event and receive a Zoom link email [email protected]