News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
Disgraced football club boss jailed for 13 years for £15m fraud
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol

Dining Out: Seafront restaurant is The Venue to visit for special occasions - and great value children's meals

There’s something I really need to get off my chest.
By Julia Bennett
Published 5th Jul 2023, 23:00 BST- 3 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 23:11 BST

Do three-year-olds really eat the same amount as a nine-year-old?

One size fits all children’s meals when eating out; it’s a real bugbear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It must lead to so much excessive waste when there are tiny tots trying to polish off a huge plateful of food that would fill a much older child.

The Venue at CleveleysThe Venue at Cleveleys
The Venue at Cleveleys
Most Popular

So, I must applaud The Venue Beachfront Bar and Grill for their savvy menu and giving families the choice between a Little Kids or Bigger Kids option.

I wish more eateries would do the same.

It was a pleasant surprise to see the choice on the menu as we settled down for a Sunday lunch date overlooking the Irish Sea.

The Venue is an independently-run bar, restaurant and function suite on North Promenade in Cleveleys just a stone’s throw away from Mary’s Shell.

Lamb cutlets at The VenueLamb cutlets at The Venue
Lamb cutlets at The Venue
Hide Ad

It’s witnessed many a historic moment: the ever-popular Cleveleys car show, an inter-galactic transformation of the prom and invasion of sandtroopers for the filming of Disney series Star Wars: Andor, and... the hubby and I having our wedding celebration there 11 years ago (gulp).

Hide Ad

So as Lionel Richie played our wedding song – All Night Long – at Lytham Festival (yes, we couldn’t resist a dance on the Green) on Saturday, it seemed like the perfect time to revisit a venue that brings back such happy memories.

It’s got a fresh, clean look inside with huge windows and beautiful views making the perfect backdrop for a special meal.

So back to the excellent value children’s menu.

Seabass fillets at The VenueSeabass fillets at The Venue
Seabass fillets at The Venue

The Little Kids menu costs £5.95 and offers a choice of chicken strips, fish goujons or sausages served with chips and green peas or beans while the Bigger Kids selection (£6.95) gives some more grown-up options like Mac & Cheese or a cheese burger.

Both come with a vanilla ice cream pot for dessert.

Hide Ad

Our youngest who joined us for the dinner date chose the chicken strips, chips and peas which was a great sized portion for a three-year-old and quickly devoured.

The little and large options are mirrored in the main menu so adults who have a smaller appetite can still enjoy popular classic dishes like cheese and onion pie, gammon steak and lasagne.

Chicken strips and chips at The VenueChicken strips and chips at The Venue
Chicken strips and chips at The Venue
Hide Ad

I decided to go for the seabass fillets with herb roasted potatoes, stir fried vegetables, with a black garlic and shallot coulis.

At £19.95 it’s one of the more expensive dishes, but when you consider there are two perfectly cooked fillets and a mountain of delicious potatoes and vegetables then it’s worth splashing out as a treat. And what a treat it was.

Hide Ad

The hubby equally enjoyed his minted lamb cutlets main course. Three fairly chunky and tasty cutlets were served with a mint and cumin sauce, crushed potatoes and spring greens.

Our meal, which cost £60.30 with drinks, was really enjoyable with flavoursome food, friendly staff and a lovely, relaxed atmosphere. It’s clear The Venue is real hub of the community where people can gather for special family events, pop by while on the promenade or make a date at some of their events – like this weekend at the Cleveleys Annual Beer Festival with cask ales, ciders, perry, world beers and live music.

Sounds like a return visit might be soon!

Related topics:Irish SeaCleveleys