Developer BXB Thornton Ltd re-submitted an outline planning application to build the new homes on land off Fleetwood Road North, behind the Iron House pub, in addition to an eastward extension of the main access road, two points of vehicle access to the residential site and construction of a cycle/footway.

The application was approved when it went before Wyre’s planning committee on Wednesday July 5.

The scheme had previously been refused after the committee voiced concerns about the impact of the development on the trees on the site, which were subject to a recent tree preservation order, and about insufficient affordable housing within the proposed scheme.

BXB Thornton have been given outline planning permission for 130 homes to be built on this site.

However, the applicant had sought to redress the key issues which had previously led to the scheme being rejected.

Prior to the planning meeting, BXB announced the sale of the housing site to national registered housing provider, Places for People, who would deliver the homes for affordable rent and shared ownership, subject to planning approval.

Gary Goodman of BXB Thornton Ltd said of the planning decision: “This is excellent news for the economic future of the local community as it will see the delivery of a new link road into Hillhouse Enterprise Zone which will unlock new jobs and opportunities during a time of economic uncertainty.”

“The housing element fulfils a similar social purpose, providing affordable homes at a time of rising costs.

“Places for People are an exceptional developer and will be delivering quality homes in a lovely setting that will provide security for families that require decent places to live.”

In response to concerns about the trees, the applicant amended the plans so that a “green corridor” would now be maintained along the existing watercourse, with additional tree planting and landscaping to offset the loss of natural habitat and trees.