Decisions will be left as late as possible as to whether park runs can go ahead this weekend.
Sleet and showers put paid to the majority of such events last weekend and with icy conditions persisting since, there has been a question mark over whether the ground would be fit for them to resume.
The runs, popular all over the country and held at venues including Stanley Parkin Blackpool and Lytham Hall, regularly attract scores of runners for the free 5k timed events.
A spokesman for Blackpool Park Run said on Thursday: “I have been out to check the route today, but there are areas of sheet ice on it
“I'll do a further check on Friday after it warms up a little and, if possible, decide then.”
A Lytham Park Run spokesman said: “Unfortunately we won't be able to make a decision until Friday lunchtime.
"We obviously would like Park Run to go ahead on Saturday, but need to risk assess as near to Saturday as possible.”