An attempt to transform a Grade II listed radar station into a unique house with remarkable views over a beach has been thrown out by planners.

Wyre’s planning committee unanimously refused the novel proposals for Fleetwood Radar Station on the grounds that the building was completely unsuitable for the intended scheme.

And key organisations in Fleetwood spoke out at the meeting, raising urgent fears over the proposals.

Plans to transform Fleetwood Radar Station into a home have been rejected by planners

The distinctive oval-shaped property, on The Esplanade, was snapped up for £97,000 early last year by Leicester based architect Iain Garnell who aimed to restore it to its former glory as a ‘mega one bedroomed live-work apartment.’

It has lain empty for several years and the property, which was originally owned by Fleetwood Nautical Campus, may be at risk of falling into disrepair if it isn’t used.

But a range of concerns, from worries over the scheme’s unsuitable sewage proposals and bin arrangements to fears about flooding and inappropriate use of a listed building, scuppered the plans.

There were two parts to the application - firstly a change of use of a former naval radar station to residential dwelling and installation of a sewage treatment plant in the ground beneath the centre of the building.

Secondly, proposals to grant Listed Building Consent for the works. Both were recommended for refusal by the planning officer, who deemed that the proposed sewage tank - directly underneath the property - made it unacceptable.

The application is brought before committee at the request of Councillor Michelle Moliner, given the historic significance of the building, who also spoke against the plans.

Margaret Daniels, chairman of Fleetwood Civic Society, spoke at the meeting and said: “I wish to object to this proposal as this unique landmark, Grade II listed building is set adjacent to and opposite to two more listed heritage buildings on Fleetwood promenade, the Lower Lighthouse and the North Euston Hotel. It is also in a conservation area.

“I feel it would be inappropriate to give permission for change of use - it would entail waste bin storage in a prominent position, installation of blinds or other coverage at the window for privacy.

“This alongside the necessary alterations to the outside of the building to accommodate the installation of a bathroom and kitchen waste disposal facilities.

“If permission was granted the applicant would have no control over how the building was used once it was rented out.”

Iain Johnstone and Fleetwood Town Council member, Cllr Jimi Kuruvakadua, both raised concerns about the risk of flooding, as there had been two such incidents in the last 10 years alone.

if sand was washed away, as had previously occurred, this would expose the sewage tank

The issue of odours coming from the sewage amenities was also raised as a concern - especially as there was a food kiosk nearby.

Cllr Harry Swatton and Cllr Raynor led proposals to reject both the change of use and the listed building consent applications, which were unanimously supported by the committee.