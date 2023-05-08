Death of 73 year old Fylde man on Christmas Day to be probed at inquest in Blackpool
The death of a 73 year old man from Lytham St Annes who died on Christmas Day last year will be looked into at an inquest in Blackpool tomorrow.
By Richard Hunt
Published 8th May 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Edward Gaut died on December 25 in Lytham St Annes.
His inquest will be held at the coroner’s court at Blackpool Town Hall, from 2pm, and will be led by Alan Wilson, coroner for Blackpool and Fylde.
Inquests aim to find out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died, so their death can be registered