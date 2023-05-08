News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 hour ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
2 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
2 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
3 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
23 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize

Death of 73 year old Fylde man on Christmas Day to be probed at inquest in Blackpool

The death of a 73 year old man from Lytham St Annes who died on Christmas Day last year will be looked into at an inquest in Blackpool tomorrow.

By Richard Hunt
Published 8th May 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
An inquest is to be be held at the coroner's court at Blackpool Town HallAn inquest is to be be held at the coroner's court at Blackpool Town Hall
An inquest is to be be held at the coroner's court at Blackpool Town Hall

Edward Gaut died on December 25 in Lytham St Annes.

His inquest will be held at the coroner’s court at Blackpool Town Hall, from 2pm, and will be led by Alan Wilson, coroner for Blackpool and Fylde.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inquests aim to find out who the deceased was, and how, when and where they died, so their death can be registered

Related topics:BlackpoolFylde