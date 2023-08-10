We got some dazzling photos as Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen revealed some of the brand new Blackpool Illuminations tableaux’s for 2023.

It was revealed today (August 10) that internationally-renowned artists Dr Chila Kumari Singh Burman, MBE, and Bruce Alfred have designed two spectacular installations for the 2023 Illuminations display.

At the Lightworks Factory, on Amy Johnson Way, Dr Burman shared her inspirations for her kaleidoscopic display – called Lollies in Love with Light.

The tableaux contains a techicolour ice-cream van – inspired by her parents’ ice-cream business.

It will be unveiled to the public when the Illuminations are launched on Friday 1 September for a four-month season.

Merseyside-born Burman is celebrated around the world and has produced numerous high-profile works including installations for the Tate Gallery and Covent Garden in London, as well as special commissions for film companies, including Netflix.

Two years ago, she produced an installation called “Blackpool, Light Of My Life” on the front of Blackpool’s Grundy Art Gallery and vowed to return to design something of scale in the world-famous Illuminations.

Designer and Illuminations curator, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen – spoke passionately about a new-look Spitfire Island - a large-scale installation sponsored by world-renowned model kit company, Airfix.

It features replicas of three Spitfires - Progress I, II and III - all funded by Blackpool residents during World War Two.

These were the scenes as the new designs were revealed today.

Undefined: readMore

1 . wbegnews-illuminations-nw.jpg Photos of the Blackpool Illuminations for 2023. Photo: Dan Martino Photo Sales

2 . Preview of the 2023 Blackpool Illuminations with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Preview of the 2023 Blackpool Illuminations with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . Preview of the 2023 Blackpool Illuminations with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. Pictured is Charlie Halliwell, 6. Preview of the 2023 Blackpool Illuminations with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. Pictured is Charlie Halliwell, 6. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . Preview of the 2023 Blackpool Illuminations with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Preview of the 2023 Blackpool Illuminations with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

5 . Preview of the 2023 Blackpool Illuminations with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Preview of the 2023 Blackpool Illuminations with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

6 . Preview of the 2023 Blackpool Illuminations with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Preview of the 2023 Blackpool Illuminations with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

7 . Preview of the 2023 Blackpool Illuminations with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. A member of the Lightworks team works on an installation. Preview of the 2023 Blackpool Illuminations with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. A member of the Lightworks team works on an installation. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

8 . Preview of the 2023 Blackpool Illuminations with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Preview of the 2023 Blackpool Illuminations with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3